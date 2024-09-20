Left Menu

U.S. Officials Skeptical of Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Before Biden's Term Ends

U.S. officials doubt a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will be reached before President Joe Biden's term ends in January. Major obstacles include Israel's military presence in the Philadelphi corridor and an exchange of hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to significant casualties and displacement in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 04:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. officials are increasingly skeptical that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas will materialize before President Joe Biden leaves office in January, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Top officials from the White House, State Department, and Pentagon, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed doubts about the possibility of a deal. "I can tell you that we do not believe that deal is falling apart," stated Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, shortly before the report was published.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently noted that 90% of the terms for a ceasefire had been settled. Despite months of mediation by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, negotiations have hit significant hurdles. Contentious points include Israel's demand to station forces in the Philadelphi corridor and the conditions surrounding a prisoner exchange. The latest conflict began on October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, leading to severe casualties and displacement in Gaza, prompting international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

