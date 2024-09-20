Left Menu

Global Turmoil: Highlights of Current World Events

This update covers vital international events, including Russia's stance on the Arctic, the EU's flood aid pledge, Russian attacks in Ukraine, and heightened conflicts in the Middle East. Also reported are attacks in Mali, and Palestine, as well as nuclear war warnings related to Ukraine's weapon usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 05:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 05:22 IST
In a series of recent global developments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to defending its Arctic interests against increasing Western military exercises.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged billions in EU aid to flood-hit central Europe, where devastating deluges caused widespread destruction and loss of life from Romania to Poland.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East, with Israel launching intense airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the U.S. urging all parties to avoid further escalation. In Ukraine, Russian forces struck a geriatric center and the energy grid, prompting condemnations of potential humanitarian law violations.

In Africa, an Al Qaeda affiliate's attack in Mali resulted in significant casualties, and clashes in the occupied West Bank left several Palestinians dead. A close ally of Vladimir Putin also warned of nuclear repercussions if Western weapons were supplied to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

