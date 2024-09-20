In a series of recent global developments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to defending its Arctic interests against increasing Western military exercises.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged billions in EU aid to flood-hit central Europe, where devastating deluges caused widespread destruction and loss of life from Romania to Poland.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East, with Israel launching intense airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the U.S. urging all parties to avoid further escalation. In Ukraine, Russian forces struck a geriatric center and the energy grid, prompting condemnations of potential humanitarian law violations.

In Africa, an Al Qaeda affiliate's attack in Mali resulted in significant casualties, and clashes in the occupied West Bank left several Palestinians dead. A close ally of Vladimir Putin also warned of nuclear repercussions if Western weapons were supplied to Ukraine.

