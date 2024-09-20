Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Demands Judicial Inquiry into Alleged Police Custody Sexual Harassment

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demands a judicial inquiry into an alleged sexual harassment incident involving a woman in police custody. The Odisha Police have suspended five personnel for gross misconduct. Patnaik condemned the BJP government's incompetence and called for urgent action. The National Commission for Women has demanded an action taken report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:06 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in New Delhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Friday called for a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of a woman in police custody.

Patnaik, serving as the leader of the opposition in the assembly, described the incident as “very shocking.”

He criticized the BJP government in the state for its “incompetence” in handling the incident. “The recent incident involving an Army Major and his fiancé at a police station is deeply disturbing,” Patnaik said. “We demand a full judicial inquiry into this matter and prompt action.”

The Odisha Police suspended five personnel for misconduct related to the alleged assault on the army officer and the molestation of his female friend at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

The National Commission for Women has demanded an urgent disciplinary action report from the Director General of Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

