Naveen Patnaik Demands Judicial Inquiry into Alleged Police Custody Sexual Harassment
Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demands a judicial inquiry into an alleged sexual harassment incident involving a woman in police custody. The Odisha Police have suspended five personnel for gross misconduct. Patnaik condemned the BJP government's incompetence and called for urgent action. The National Commission for Women has demanded an action taken report.
- Country:
- India
Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Friday called for a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of a woman in police custody.
Patnaik, serving as the leader of the opposition in the assembly, described the incident as “very shocking.”
He criticized the BJP government in the state for its “incompetence” in handling the incident. “The recent incident involving an Army Major and his fiancé at a police station is deeply disturbing,” Patnaik said. “We demand a full judicial inquiry into this matter and prompt action.”
The Odisha Police suspended five personnel for misconduct related to the alleged assault on the army officer and the molestation of his female friend at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.
The National Commission for Women has demanded an urgent disciplinary action report from the Director General of Police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Challenges Mamata Banerjee to Resign Over Kolkata Rape Case
BJP MLA Lakshman Dass Napa Resigns After Ticket Denial for Haryana Polls
BJP's Anil Vij Pledges to Strengthen Party Ahead of Haryana Elections
Will Eknath Khadse's Return to BJP Boost Jalgaon's Development?
BJP Confident of Third Consecutive Win in Haryana Assembly Elections