Supreme Court Adjourns Maneka Gandhi's Plea Against Ram Bhual Nishad's Election Win

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned former Union minister Maneka Gandhi's plea challenging Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad's election from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat till September 30. Gandhi lost to Nishad by a margin of 43,174 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Gandhi, additional time to file a detailed submission analysing the provision of limitation in other special statutes. In a separate petition, Gandhi has challenged the 45-day limitation imposed for filing an election petition.

Gandhi's appeal follows the August 14 order of the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed her election petition as time-barred. The high court's Lucknow bench ruled that the petition was filed after the statutory 45-day period and thus could not be heard on merit. Gandhi contended that Nishad had withheld information on his full criminal history, which should allow an exception for the delay in filing the petition. However, the high court rejected her plea, citing the Representation of People Act and the Code of Civil Procedure.

