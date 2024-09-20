Terror Attack in Pakistan's Restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Leaves Six Security Personnel Dead

Six security forces personnel were killed, and 11 others injured in a terror attack on a security check post overnight Thursday and Friday in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border, according to officials.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

A group of militants attacked the security check post in Mishta village, located in Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan district, leading to the casualties, as reported by officials.

An ongoing clearance operation aims to neutralize the militant threat. This attack coincides with rising tensions and increased militant activity in the region, with the TTP frequently targeting security forces.

Pakistan's government has accused the TTP of using Afghan sanctuaries, a claim refuted by the Afghan Taliban.

There has been a surge in terrorist incidents in Pakistan since the Taliban took over Kabul in 2021, dampening Islamabad's hopes of reduced militancy under an Afghan-friendly government. Recent border skirmishes and TTP activities have strained Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Formed in 2007 as an umbrella group for various militant outfits, the Pakistani government has officially labeled the TTP as ''Fitna al-Khawarij'', referencing a historical violent group in early Islamic history.

