Rahul Gandhi Faces Multiple FIRs for Alleged Remarks Hurting Sikh Sentiments

Three FIRs have been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh for allegedly making remarks during his US visit that hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. Complaints were lodged by BJP leaders, and cases were registered in Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:33 IST
FIRs
  • Country:
  • India

Three FIRs have been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in various parts of Chhattisgarh, accusing him of hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community through remarks made during his recent visit to the United States, police said on Friday.

The FIRs were filed based on complaints from BJP leaders. Two cases, filed at the Civil Lines police station in Raipur and the Bilaspur Civil Lines police station, were registered on Thursday, while another was lodged at the Kotwali police station in Durg district on Friday. BJP leaders have also submitted similar complaints in other districts of the state.

Gandhi faces charges under sections 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, both relating to deliberate acts meant to insult religious beliefs, according to police. In his complaint, state BJP spokesperson Amarjeet Singh Chhabra claimed that Gandhi's remarks about whether Sikhs could wear a turban, a 'kada,' and visit Gurdwaras in India were hurtful and discriminatory.

BJP leaders have also lodged complaints in other districts like Surguja, with references to Gandhi's comments during a September 9 gathering of Indian Americans in Herndon, Virginia, a suburb of Washington DC. This issue has raised concerns of potential religious discrimination and social discord if left unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

