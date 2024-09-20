Geopolitical Strain: Russia and China Respond to U.S. Moves in Taiwan Conflict
Russia has accused the West of pressuring China over Taiwan, suggesting such actions undermine stability and security. Beijing criticized U.S. arms sales to Taiwan as violations of its sovereignty and announced measures against U.S. military firms. Both nations find common ground against U.S. geopolitical strategies.
Russia has openly accused the West of applying undue pressure on China regarding Taiwan, suggesting that these actions disrupt regional stability and international security. Moscow expressed support for China's measures to assert its sovereignty, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
In a parallel development, China's defence ministry criticized U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, stating these moves seriously violated China's 'One China Principle' and existing U.S.-China communiques. In response, Beijing announced punitive actions against nine U.S. military-linked companies over the arms sales.
The developments highlight increasing cooperation between Russia and China, both of which face significant U.S. pressure—Russia from NATO-supported Ukrainian forces, and China from U.S. efforts to curtail its rising military and economic influence.
