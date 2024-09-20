Left Menu

Russia Warns of 'Disastrous Consequences' Over Belarus Tensions

Russia has issued a dire warning to the West and Ukraine about the potential 'disastrous consequences' of carrying out 'provocative scenarios' against Belarus. The nation's Foreign Ministry expressed concerns over NATO's activities on Belarus' borders and revealed the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:38 IST
In a stern message on Friday, Russia warned Western nations and Ukraine against pursuing 'provocative scenarios' with Belarus, cautioning that such actions could lead to 'disastrous consequences'.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, expressed Moscow's increasing worry over NATO's escalating activity near the Belarusian border. She highlighted that the potential for conflict in the region cannot be ruled out.

Zakharova further disclosed that Russia has moved tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus, heightening the stakes in the geopolitical tension.

