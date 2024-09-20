Russia Warns of 'Disastrous Consequences' Over Belarus Tensions

In a stern message on Friday, Russia warned Western nations and Ukraine against pursuing 'provocative scenarios' with Belarus, cautioning that such actions could lead to 'disastrous consequences'.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, expressed Moscow's increasing worry over NATO's escalating activity near the Belarusian border. She highlighted that the potential for conflict in the region cannot be ruled out.

Zakharova further disclosed that Russia has moved tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus, heightening the stakes in the geopolitical tension.

