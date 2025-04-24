Left Menu

Diplomacy in Turmoil: Zakharova on Zelenskiy's Negotiation Challenges

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's inability to negotiate an end to the war. Tensions rose as Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump clashed over Crimea. Trump warned he might abandon negotiation efforts due to stalled progress between Kyiv and Moscow.

  Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced that it is increasingly evident that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy struggles to finalize negotiations to end the war. Her words came as diplomatic tensions flare up, highlighting Zelenskiy's challenges on the global stage.

Recent exchanges between Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump further complicated the situation. On Wednesday, the duo clashed over Crimea, with Trump critiquing Zelenskiy for his refusal to acknowledge Russia's annexation of the peninsula in 2014, an ongoing point of contention in international relations.

Trump has expressed frustration at the lack of progress, stating he may withdraw his efforts if Kyiv and Moscow fail to reach a compromise quickly. This statement raises questions about the future of diplomatic initiatives in the region, as pressure mounts for a resolution.

