Calls for Accountability: Bhubaneswar Police Under Fire After Custody Assault Allegations
The father of a woman, who was sexually assaulted at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar, demands arrest and dismissal of the responsible cops. The woman, allegedly harassed after lodging a road rage complaint, is currently receiving treatment. Former Odisha chief secretary Bijay Kumar Patnaik also demands stringent action.
The father of a woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar, has demanded the arrest and dismissal of the involved officers. Calling their actions 'heinous,' he urged the state government to punish the perpetrators and sensitize low-ranking police personnel on their conduct towards women.
Former Odisha chief secretary Bijay Kumar Patnaik has also called for stringent action against the officers, questioning government expenditure priorities, particularly concerning public security. The woman, who was initially arrested for allegedly misbehaving with police, claimed she was assaulted in custody and is currently undergoing treatment.
The incident has prompted both the woman's father and Patnaik to criticize the police's handling and highlight the broader issues of women's safety and law enforcement accountability in the state.
