Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks NIA Response on Former PFI Chief's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has requested a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) regarding a bail plea filed by E Abubacker, the former chief of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Abubacker was arrested under the UAPA for alleged terror activities. The court will consider his bail plea on medical grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:23 IST
Supreme Court Seeks NIA Response on Former PFI Chief's Bail Plea
Supreme Court decision
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea filed by E Abubacker, former chief of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), seeking release in a case registered under the anti-terror law, UAPA.

Abubacker was arrested by the NIA in 2022 and is currently lodged in judicial custody. After the trial court rejected his bail application, he approached the high court. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued notice to the NIA, observing that it would only consider the question of bail on medical grounds.

The high court dismissed Abubacker's bail plea on May 28, citing strong material on record, including allegations in the charge sheet and witness statements. Abubacker, who claims to be in his 70s with serious health issues, argues that the NIA has failed to build a case against him. The central agency alleges that PFI members conspired to commit acts of terror and sought to overthrow the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024