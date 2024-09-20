Supreme Court Seeks NIA Response on Former PFI Chief's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea filed by E Abubacker, former chief of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), seeking release in a case registered under the anti-terror law, UAPA.

Abubacker was arrested by the NIA in 2022 and is currently lodged in judicial custody. After the trial court rejected his bail application, he approached the high court. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued notice to the NIA, observing that it would only consider the question of bail on medical grounds.

The high court dismissed Abubacker's bail plea on May 28, citing strong material on record, including allegations in the charge sheet and witness statements. Abubacker, who claims to be in his 70s with serious health issues, argues that the NIA has failed to build a case against him. The central agency alleges that PFI members conspired to commit acts of terror and sought to overthrow the government.

