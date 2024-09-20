Left Menu

Israel Targets Hezbollah Operations Commander in Beirut Strike

Israeli forces targeted Hezbollah's operations commander Ibrahim Aqil in a Beirut strike on Friday, as reported by Israeli Army Radio citing an unnamed security source. The action underscores escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israeli forces targeted Hezbollah's operations chief Ibrahim Aqil in a Beirut strike on Friday. The information was disclosed by Israeli Army Radio, which cited an unnamed security source.

The strike signifies escalating tensions in the volatile region, raising concerns about future confrontations.

Hezbollah has yet to officially respond to the incident. International observers are closely monitoring the situation for further developments.

