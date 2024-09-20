Ukraine Bans Telegram on State Devices Amidst National Security Concerns

Ukraine has implemented a ban on the popular Telegram messaging app for government officials, military personnel, and other critical infrastructure workers using state-issued devices, citing national security threats during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre announced the ban on official devices, confirmed by the Security and Defence Council on Facebook. This measure follows reports that Russia exploits Telegram for cyberattacks, phishing, malware distribution, user location tracking, and missile strike calibration.

While the ban excludes official duty use, Telegram remains a key communication tool for Ukrainians and officials like President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who use it to update the public on war progress. Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov highlighted that Russian services access personal user data and deleted messages, emphasizing the ban's necessity beyond mere free speech issues.

