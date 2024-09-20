Left Menu

Bombay High Court Strikes Down Controversial IT Rules

The Bombay High Court quashed amended IT rules aimed at flagging fake content concerning the government on social media. The court deemed them unconstitutional, citing violations of equality and free speech. The ruling highlights the need to protect fundamental rights and called the rules vague and broad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:31 IST
Bombay High Court Strikes Down Controversial IT Rules
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the amended Information Technology rules aimed at identifying 'fake and false' content against the government on social media platforms, declaring them unconstitutional.

The court observed that the amended rules infringed on the right to equality and freedom of speech, potentially causing a 'chilling effect' on individuals and social media intermediaries.

The ruling, delivered by Justice A S Chandurkar, who served as the 'tie-breaker judge', came after a division bench delivered a split verdict in January 2024. The amended rules mandated the creation of a Fact Checking Unit with the power to flag misleading or false content concerning the government online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024