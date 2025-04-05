Left Menu

AI-Generated Fake Content Sparks Controversy in Hyderabad Land Dispute

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urges intensified efforts to combat misleading AI content amid a land dispute involving University of Hyderabad. Cyber Crime department strengthening was mandated to tackle fake audio, video, and images exacerbating the controversy, highlighting potential risks AI misinformation poses to sensitive areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:09 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to bolster the state's Cyber Crime department, aiming to counteract misleading AI-generated content related to a contentious 400-acre land near the University of Hyderabad. This direction comes amidst claims of AI-produced fake visuals fueling ongoing disputes.

The state government, asserting its ownership of the Kancha Gachibowli land, faces opposition from protesting UoH students, bringing the matter to the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court. During a review meeting, fabricated AI content, including sounds of peacocks and staged videos of deer, were cited as manipulative tools exacerbating the conflict.

Prominent figures shared these deceptive images online, prompting calls for court-led investigations. The meeting noted potential dangers of such misinformation, equating its threat level with major global health crises and warning of potential geopolitical tensions, particularly along sensitive border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

