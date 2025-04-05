AI-Generated Fake Content Sparks Controversy in Hyderabad Land Dispute

In a decisive move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to bolster the state's Cyber Crime department, aiming to counteract misleading AI-generated content related to a contentious 400-acre land near the University of Hyderabad. This direction comes amidst claims of AI-produced fake visuals fueling ongoing disputes.

The state government, asserting its ownership of the Kancha Gachibowli land, faces opposition from protesting UoH students, bringing the matter to the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court. During a review meeting, fabricated AI content, including sounds of peacocks and staged videos of deer, were cited as manipulative tools exacerbating the conflict.

Prominent figures shared these deceptive images online, prompting calls for court-led investigations. The meeting noted potential dangers of such misinformation, equating its threat level with major global health crises and warning of potential geopolitical tensions, particularly along sensitive border areas.

