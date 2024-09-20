Left Menu

Mob Violence and Extra-Judicial Killing: The Blasphemy Crisis in Pakistan

A doctor accused of blasphemy was killed by police in Sindh, Pakistan, leading to a mob attack on his family and the burning of his body. The incident, the second police-related extra-judicial killing in a week, has drawn condemnation and led to suspensions of involved officers. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:38 IST
A doctor accused of blasphemy was killed by police in Sindh, Pakistan, sparking a mob attack on his family and the burning of his body. The incident has led to suspensions of the involved officers and drawn widespread condemnation from human rights groups.

The doctor, Shah Nawaz, had gone into hiding after being accused of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad and sharing blasphemous content on social media. His death marks the second extra-judicial killing by police in a week, intensifying concerns over the misuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan.

Videos circulated on social media showed local residents applauding the police officers, showering them with rose petals, and posing for photographs. Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan has suspended several officers, including the Deputy Inspector General and other senior police officials. An investigation has been ordered to address the incident and determine the accountability of the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

