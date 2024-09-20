Odisha CM Vows Justice in Alleged Torture and Assault Incident

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday assured strong action against those implicated in the alleged torture of an army officer and the sexual assault of his fiancée at a police station in the state capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who oversees the women and child development department, visited the victim at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she is receiving treatment after being assaulted at Bharatpur police station. Parida also met the woman's father and the army officer, who was also reportedly tortured and detained.

'Whoever the guilty be, he or she will face punishment once the inquiry report is submitted,' Parida explicitly stated to the media.

Following Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik's demand for a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry, Majhi announced that the state government has initiated a crime branch investigation, suspended the accused officers, and filed a case against them. Majhi, currently on a visit to his home district of Keonjhar, reiterated the government's commitment to taking necessary steps and assured the public there is no cause for concern.

In a statement released on X, the Odisha CMO declared that the government has taken the allegations seriously and that immediate actions were taken as per the law. The crime branch has been instructed to investigate promptly and submit a report, which will guide the prosecution of the offenders as per legal statutes. Furthermore, the CMO underscored the government's 'zero tolerance' policy toward violence and harassment of women.

(With inputs from agencies.)