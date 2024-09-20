Israeli Military Probes Apparent Mistreatment of Bodies in West Bank Raid

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it has opened an investigation after videos surfaced showing soldiers pushing what appear to be dead bodies off a roof during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

The footage, which began circulating online on Thursday, shows three soldiers in the town of Qabatiya dragging, pushing, throwing, and in one instance kicking what seem to be dead men off a roof. Zakaria Zakarneh, the uncle of one of the deceased, confirmed the event, stating that attempts to move the bodies with a bulldozer had failed, prompting soldiers to throw them from the second floor.

The Israeli military acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, stating it does not align with the military's values. The U.S. expressed its concern and urged Israeli authorities to investigate. The violent backdrop is part of a year-long surge in violence in the West Bank, exacerbated by Israel's operations and engagements with Palestinian militants.

