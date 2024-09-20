Left Menu

Israeli Military Probes Apparent Mistreatment of Bodies in West Bank Raid

The Israeli military has launched an investigation following videos showing soldiers pushing apparent dead bodies off a roof in the West Bank. The incident occurred during a raid against Palestinian militants in Qabatiya. The U.S. has labeled the footage disturbing and called for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:16 IST
Israeli Military Probes Apparent Mistreatment of Bodies in West Bank Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it has opened an investigation after videos surfaced showing soldiers pushing what appear to be dead bodies off a roof during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

The footage, which began circulating online on Thursday, shows three soldiers in the town of Qabatiya dragging, pushing, throwing, and in one instance kicking what seem to be dead men off a roof. Zakaria Zakarneh, the uncle of one of the deceased, confirmed the event, stating that attempts to move the bodies with a bulldozer had failed, prompting soldiers to throw them from the second floor.

The Israeli military acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, stating it does not align with the military's values. The U.S. expressed its concern and urged Israeli authorities to investigate. The violent backdrop is part of a year-long surge in violence in the West Bank, exacerbated by Israel's operations and engagements with Palestinian militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024