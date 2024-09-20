Left Menu

Biden Optimistic on Gaza Ceasefire

U.S. President Joe Biden remains hopeful about securing a Gaza ceasefire. Despite ongoing regional conflicts, Biden emphasized the importance of ensuring safety for people in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

Updated: 20-09-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:29 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed optimism on Friday regarding the possibility of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, stating, 'We have to keep at it.' He made these remarks at the White House while addressing reporters.

When questioned about the broader regional conflict's effects, Biden underscored the necessity for the residents of northern Israel and southern Lebanon to return to their homes securely. His statements signal a continued diplomatic push for stability amidst escalating tensions.

Biden's comments highlight the U.S. administration's active engagement in Middle Eastern peace efforts, reflecting a commitment to regional safety and humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

