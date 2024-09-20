Left Menu

Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Airstrike Kills Top Hezbollah Commander

Israel killed top Hezbollah commander Aqil in a targeted airstrike on Beirut, marking an escalation of the year-long conflict. The strike, which also killed other senior commanders, caused significant casualties and fueled further tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed group. International concerns about the conflict widening continue to grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:40 IST
The targeted airstrike by Israel on Beirut's southern suburbs has killed a top Hezbollah commander, Aqil, escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group. Aqil, who was the acting commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force, was killed along with other senior commanders during a meeting.

Lebanon's health ministry reported nine fatalities and 59 injuries from the strike. This incident follows an unprecedented attack on Hezbollah earlier in the week, suspected to be carried out by Israel, which resulted in numerous casualties. Israeli officials confirmed the operation but withheld further details.

The conflict has drawn international attention, with heightened concerns about its potential to expand further. The Israeli military has increased its airstrikes in southern Lebanon, causing tens of thousands to flee their homes. The Iranian embassy condemned the airstrike, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed his trip to the United Nations General Assembly amidst the escalating tensions.

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

