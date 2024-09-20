Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Airstrike Kills Top Hezbollah Commander

The targeted airstrike by Israel on Beirut's southern suburbs has killed a top Hezbollah commander, Aqil, escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group. Aqil, who was the acting commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force, was killed along with other senior commanders during a meeting.

Lebanon's health ministry reported nine fatalities and 59 injuries from the strike. This incident follows an unprecedented attack on Hezbollah earlier in the week, suspected to be carried out by Israel, which resulted in numerous casualties. Israeli officials confirmed the operation but withheld further details.

The conflict has drawn international attention, with heightened concerns about its potential to expand further. The Israeli military has increased its airstrikes in southern Lebanon, causing tens of thousands to flee their homes. The Iranian embassy condemned the airstrike, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed his trip to the United Nations General Assembly amidst the escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)