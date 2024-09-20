CRPF Jawan's Tragic End Amid Domestic Turmoil

In a distressing incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan reportedly took his own life in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Suresh Sonwani, hanged himself at his home in Demar village under the Arjuni police station limits on Thursday.

According to a police official, Sonwani was posted in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, and had returned to his hometown on a month's leave. He appeared to be troubled due to a domestic dispute, which intensified when his wife left him, taking their seven-year-old son to her maternal home. Although she had recently returned, the couple continued to have conflicts.

The police have not discovered any suicide note yet and are conducting a thorough investigation from all angles to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)