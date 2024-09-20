CRPF Jawan's Tragic End Amid Domestic Turmoil
A 35-year-old CRPF jawan, Suresh Sonwani, allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. He was believed to be distressed over domestic issues involving his wife. The police have found no suicide note and are investigating the matter from all angles.
In a distressing incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan reportedly took his own life in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Suresh Sonwani, hanged himself at his home in Demar village under the Arjuni police station limits on Thursday.
According to a police official, Sonwani was posted in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, and had returned to his hometown on a month's leave. He appeared to be troubled due to a domestic dispute, which intensified when his wife left him, taking their seven-year-old son to her maternal home. Although she had recently returned, the couple continued to have conflicts.
The police have not discovered any suicide note yet and are conducting a thorough investigation from all angles to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.
