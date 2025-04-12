Left Menu

Om Birla Fulfills Promise, Attends Wedding of Pulwama Martyr's Daughter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla honored a six-year-old promise by attending the wedding of a Pulwama martyr’s daughter in Rajasthan, assuming the role of a brother in the family. Birla has supported the family since the martyrdom and partook in traditional wedding rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:19 IST
Om Birla Fulfills Promise, Attends Wedding of Pulwama Martyr's Daughter
wedding
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt gesture, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the wedding ceremony of a Pulwama martyr's daughter, Reena Meena, in Kota, Rajasthan, fulfilling a promise made six years ago. Acting as a brother to the bride's mother, Madhubala, Birla participated in important wedding rituals.

Birla, an MP from Kota-Bundi, attended the ceremony alongside State Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar. The event took place on Friday evening in Sangod village, where Birla performed the Bhaat or Maira ritual, offering traditional gifts to the family.

Following the Pulwama attack in 2019, where 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, Birla vowed to maintain a strong relationship with martyr Hemraj's family. He has upheld this vow by celebrating festivals with them and offering unwavering support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025