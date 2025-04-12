Om Birla Fulfills Promise, Attends Wedding of Pulwama Martyr's Daughter

In a heartfelt gesture, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the wedding ceremony of a Pulwama martyr's daughter, Reena Meena, in Kota, Rajasthan, fulfilling a promise made six years ago. Acting as a brother to the bride's mother, Madhubala, Birla participated in important wedding rituals.

Birla, an MP from Kota-Bundi, attended the ceremony alongside State Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar. The event took place on Friday evening in Sangod village, where Birla performed the Bhaat or Maira ritual, offering traditional gifts to the family.

Following the Pulwama attack in 2019, where 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, Birla vowed to maintain a strong relationship with martyr Hemraj's family. He has upheld this vow by celebrating festivals with them and offering unwavering support.

(With inputs from agencies.)