Telangana Government Boosts HYDRA with Legal Status and Manpower

The Telangana government on Friday decided to give legal status to the recently-formed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) and bolster the agency with more manpower.

Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy briefed reporters after a state cabinet meeting, stating HYDRA will enjoy the same autonomy as other concerned government departments. Approximately 169 officials and 946 outsourcing employees from various wings will be deputed to HYDRA.

HYDRA has recently demolished several alleged illegal structures, including one belonging to Telugu superstar Nagarjuna in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced a bonus of Rs 1.90 lakh for employees of the state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited, significantly higher than last year's Rs 20,000 bonus.

(With inputs from agencies.)