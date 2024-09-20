Left Menu

Telangana Government Boosts HYDRA with Legal Status and Manpower

The Telangana government has given legal status to HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency) and plans to strengthen it with additional manpower. HYDRA will receive officials and outsourcing employees on deputation. Additionally, a bonus of Rs 1.90 lakh was announced for Singareni Collieries employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:21 IST
Telangana Government Boosts HYDRA with Legal Status and Manpower
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Friday decided to give legal status to the recently-formed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) and bolster the agency with more manpower.

Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy briefed reporters after a state cabinet meeting, stating HYDRA will enjoy the same autonomy as other concerned government departments. Approximately 169 officials and 946 outsourcing employees from various wings will be deputed to HYDRA.

HYDRA has recently demolished several alleged illegal structures, including one belonging to Telugu superstar Nagarjuna in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced a bonus of Rs 1.90 lakh for employees of the state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited, significantly higher than last year's Rs 20,000 bonus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024