Delhi Police Invoke MCOCA Against Jailed Gangster Hashim Baba

The Delhi Police have slapped the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against incarcerated gangster Hashim Baba, who is suspected of involvement in the murder of a South Delhi-based gym trainer, officials said Friday.

According to police sources, the northeast district police have also booked Baba, whose original name is Ashim, along with his eight associates for operating a crime syndicate, including participating in gang wars across the district.

Originally invoked to combat organised crime, the MCOCA adds a new layer of legal pressure on Baba, who continues to manage his criminal empire from behind bars. In July, a gang war led to the murder of a patient at GTB hospital in East Delhi, a case of mistaken identity allegedly involving Baba's crew.

In a dramatic turn, two of Baba's sharpshooters were apprehended in a joint operation by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police after a firefight in Muzaffar Nagar on Thursday.

Baba was first arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell in 2019 and has been booked under MCOCA multiple times since. Despite his incarceration, he commands a considerable criminal network and is currently entangled in 17 criminal cases, including murder and dacoity in various east Delhi areas such as Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura, and Welcome.

Adding a twist to the ongoing saga, Hashim Baba reportedly formed an alliance with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, indicted in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, while in Tihar Jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)