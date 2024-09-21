Left Menu

Sri Lanka Heads to Polls in Key Presidential Election Amid Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka commenced its crucial presidential election on Saturday, the first major poll since the devastating economic crisis of 2022. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe faces tough competition from Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sajith Premadasa. Over 17 million voters are eligible, with the economy taking center stage in the campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-09-2024 07:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 07:12 IST
Sri Lanka Heads to Polls in Key Presidential Election Amid Economic Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's crucial presidential election kicked off on Saturday, marking the first significant electoral exercise since the country's catastrophic economic meltdown in 2022. Over 17 million eligible voters will cast their ballots at more than 13,400 polling stations nationwide.

To ensure smooth conduct, over 200,000 officials and 63,000 police personnel have been deployed. Voting commenced at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm, with results expected by Sunday. Voters will select from 38 presidential candidates, including incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is seeking re-election as an Independent candidate.

Wickremesinghe, 75, has garnered attention for his rapid economic recovery plans, supported by IMF reforms. However, he faces stiff competition from Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the National People's Power and Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. Unlike previous elections, the key issue this time is the economy, overshadowing ethnic matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024