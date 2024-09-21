Sri Lanka Heads to Polls in Key Presidential Election Amid Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's crucial presidential election kicked off on Saturday, marking the first significant electoral exercise since the country's catastrophic economic meltdown in 2022. Over 17 million eligible voters will cast their ballots at more than 13,400 polling stations nationwide.

To ensure smooth conduct, over 200,000 officials and 63,000 police personnel have been deployed. Voting commenced at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm, with results expected by Sunday. Voters will select from 38 presidential candidates, including incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is seeking re-election as an Independent candidate.

Wickremesinghe, 75, has garnered attention for his rapid economic recovery plans, supported by IMF reforms. However, he faces stiff competition from Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the National People's Power and Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. Unlike previous elections, the key issue this time is the economy, overshadowing ethnic matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)