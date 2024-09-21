Goa CM Pramod Sawant Hails 'One Nation, One Election' as Historic Move

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has hailed the Union cabinet's approval of the 'one nation, one election' proposal, describing it as a 'historic' move that will be both cost-effective and governance-friendly.

The Union cabinet accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, aiming for simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies, following a consensus-building exercise nationwide.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, CM Sawant expressed strong support for the decision: 'I welcome 'one nation, one election'. It is a historic decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has also made other significant decisions like the abrogation of Article 370.'

He elaborated that frequent elections disrupt governance due to the recurring model code of conduct, and a unified election timeline would prevent such interruptions. 'The move is also cost-efficient, reducing election-related expenditures, which will indirectly benefit both the government and the public,' Sawant added.

The chief minister also noted that conducting elections once every five years will avoid obstructions in governance and developmental projects, leading to more efficient administrative decisions and higher voter turnout. 'One nation, one election will contribute significantly towards the country's development,' he concluded.

