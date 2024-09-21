Injured Woman Found in Secluded Area Sparks Investigation

A 40-year-old woman was found with injury marks on her face at a secluded spot in the Jam Gate area of Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh. She was taken to a hospital and is currently unable to provide a statement due to her injuries, according to police reports on Saturday.

The Jam Gate area, straddling the border between Indore and Khargone districts, has recently witnessed a spate of violence. Just days ago, two Army officers were assaulted, and one of their female companions was gang-raped. In this latest incident, local residents discovered the woman and transported her to a community health center before she was transferred to a hospital in Mandleshwar.

The police, who have since launched a probe, reviewed CCTV footage showing the woman riding pillion on a motorcycle with an unidentified man. She was later seen alone and injured in a secluded area. Investigations revealed that the woman, married and from Bedia village, was en route to Indore to meet her husband when she diverted through a forested route via Jam Gate. Authorities continue to search for the unknown man, as their findings fuel suspicions surrounding the case. The woman's statement will be crucial to unraveling the mystery.

