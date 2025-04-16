Indore Takes Firm Stand Against Stubble Burning with Heavy Fines

The Indore district administration has slapped fines totaling Rs 16.7 lakh on 770 farmers for allegedly engaging in stubble burning, a practice blamed for deteriorating air quality. This move, announced on Wednesday, aims to uphold Indore's reputation as the country's cleanest city.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh emphasized the importance of adhering to rules and regulations to curb stubble burning. In response to the fines, farmer organizations have expressed their dissatisfaction, urging for viable alternative solutions to manage crop residue.

Further cementing their stance, officials have issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 to prevent further incidents. This action is expected to safeguard both the environment and the community, while legal measures, including FIRs under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, stress the seriousness of this crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)