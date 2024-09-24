Biden to Address U.N. Amid Global Tensions: Focus on Ukraine, Middle East

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to highlight his foreign policy achievements and address ongoing challenges during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. With his term nearing its end, Biden aims to rally international support for Ukraine and advocate for diplomatic solutions in the war-torn Middle East.

The Pentagon has announced the deployment of additional troops to the Middle East amid escalating tensions, underscoring the complexity of the regional conflicts involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Hamas. Biden's administration has been deeply involved in addressing these crises, balancing support for Israel while seeking to mitigate worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Biden's speech is expected to emphasize the importance of global cooperation in tackling major issues and defending core principles outlined in the U.N. Charter. He will also discuss the U.S. stance on countering influences from China and Iran, and his efforts to strengthen ties with Vietnam as part of a strategic pivot to Asia.

