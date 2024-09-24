Left Menu

Biden to Address U.N. Amid Global Tensions: Focus on Ukraine, Middle East

U.S. President Joe Biden will address the U.N. General Assembly, focusing on foreign policy accomplishments and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Biden is expected to discuss support for Ukraine, the need for a diplomatic resolution in the Middle East, and relations with Vietnam, while addressing global governance principles.

Updated: 24-09-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:31 IST
Biden to Address U.N. Amid Global Tensions: Focus on Ukraine, Middle East
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to highlight his foreign policy achievements and address ongoing challenges during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. With his term nearing its end, Biden aims to rally international support for Ukraine and advocate for diplomatic solutions in the war-torn Middle East.

The Pentagon has announced the deployment of additional troops to the Middle East amid escalating tensions, underscoring the complexity of the regional conflicts involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Hamas. Biden's administration has been deeply involved in addressing these crises, balancing support for Israel while seeking to mitigate worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Biden's speech is expected to emphasize the importance of global cooperation in tackling major issues and defending core principles outlined in the U.N. Charter. He will also discuss the U.S. stance on countering influences from China and Iran, and his efforts to strengthen ties with Vietnam as part of a strategic pivot to Asia.

