Supreme Court Reviews CRPF Security for 2017 Unnao Rape Survivor

The Supreme Court on Tuesday called for responses from the 2017 Unnao rape survivor and her family on the Centre's plea to withdraw their CRPF security cover, provided in 2019 following court orders. The security was initially granted due to threats after the survivor's kidnapping and rape by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma noted the minimal current threat perception but requested the Centre's application be served on the victim and her family. Meanwhile, the Centre argued for security withdrawal based on current threat analysis and suggested that either Delhi or Uttar Pradesh police could take over the responsibility.

In 2019, the Supreme Court had transferred all Unnao rape-related cases to a Delhi court, ensuring expedited trials. The court also mandated the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to the survivor. Sengar's appeals against his convictions remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)