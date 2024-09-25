Alarm in Tel Aviv: Aerial Defence Intercepts Threat
Warning sirens were triggered in Tel Aviv and central Israel due to an apparent threat. The Israeli military confirmed that aerial defence systems intercepted a potential danger. There have been no reports of damage or casualties.
Warning sirens echoed across Tel Aviv and central Israel on Wednesday, announced the Israeli military.
According to Israeli media, aerial defence systems successfully intercepted a potential threat over the city.
As of now, there are no reports of any damage or casualties.
