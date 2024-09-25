Odisha Announces Flood Relief Measures

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled a comprehensive financial relief package for the flood-affected residents of Balasore district, as per an official statement.

The Chief Minister assessed the damage during a visit to the flood-hit areas on September 18, followed by a meeting with the district administration. Upon his return, he instructed relevant officers to expedite relief efforts, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) disclosed on Tuesday.

Financial aid includes Rs 1.20 lakh for households with completely damaged residences, and varied sums for partially damaged houses, huts, and cowsheds. Farmers experiencing significant crop loss are eligible for input subsidies, while fishermen will receive compensation for boat and equipment repairs. Additionally, assistance is promised to the handicrafts and handloom sector and for public infrastructure repair, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)