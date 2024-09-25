Left Menu

Odisha Announces Flood Relief Measures

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced financial aid for flood-affected residents of Balasore district. The assistance includes compensation for damaged homes, crops, livestock, and tools. Small farmers and fishermen will also receive subsidies. Public infrastructure repair funding is outlined as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:30 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled a comprehensive financial relief package for the flood-affected residents of Balasore district, as per an official statement.

The Chief Minister assessed the damage during a visit to the flood-hit areas on September 18, followed by a meeting with the district administration. Upon his return, he instructed relevant officers to expedite relief efforts, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) disclosed on Tuesday.

Financial aid includes Rs 1.20 lakh for households with completely damaged residences, and varied sums for partially damaged houses, huts, and cowsheds. Farmers experiencing significant crop loss are eligible for input subsidies, while fishermen will receive compensation for boat and equipment repairs. Additionally, assistance is promised to the handicrafts and handloom sector and for public infrastructure repair, the statement added.

