In a significant security move, American and Filipino officials have decided to keep the US mid-range missile system in the northern Philippines indefinitely. This decision, despite China's strong objections, aims to enhance regional deterrence.

The US Army moved the Typhon missile system to the Philippines in April for joint exercises, testing its deployability on Air Force aircraft. Though it was initially planned to be removed by the end of this month, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has refused to confirm or deny the extension amid China's concerns that the deployment could destabilize the region.

Chinese officials have expressed their alarm to the Philippine government, cautioning that the presence of the missile system might threaten regional stability. However, Philippine military officials insist on the necessity of this system for their defense, emphasizing that China should not interfere in their internal affairs. The missile system, capable of targeting areas over 1,000 miles away, remains a contentious issue between the long-time allies and China.

