Second Edition of Jan Vishwas Bill to Further Ease Business Regulations
The commerce and industry ministry has gathered inputs from stakeholders to further decriminalise minor offences in the Jan Vishwas bill's second edition, slated for the Budget session next year. The initial act, introduced last year, aimed to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences. Significant steps are being taken to boost FDI.
The commerce and industry ministry has received numerous inputs from stakeholders and departments to further decriminalise minor offences in the second edition of the Jan Vishwas bill. The bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the Budget session next year, Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced.
Last year, the Jan Vishwas law aimed to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences through amendments in 183 provisions of 42 acts. The upcoming edition is currently undergoing stakeholder engagements.
Goyal added that various departments have made proactive suggestions to decriminalise laws under their ministries, while ensuring national safety and security are not compromised. He emphasized that these measures are improving the country's business environment and boosting foreign direct investments (FDI).
