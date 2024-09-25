Left Menu

Court Orders Fair Probe into Alleged Fake Encounter of Akshay Shinde

The Bombay High Court has directed an impartial probe into the alleged fake encounter of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case. The court raised doubts about the police's actions leading to Shinde's death and mandated the Maharashtra CID to handle the investigation. Further hearings are scheduled for October 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday mandated a fair and impartial probe into the alleged fake encounter of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case.

Raising suspicions over the police's actions, the court questioned why Shinde was shot in the head instead of the limbs, and doubted the claim that he managed to seize a police pistol and open fire.

The court has assigned the Maharashtra CID to take over the investigation and emphasized the importance of preserving evidence. A further hearing is set for October 3, addressing a complaint filed by Shinde's father, seeking an FIR against the involved officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

