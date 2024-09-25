Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Mobilizes Massive Flood Relief Effort Amidst Unprecedented Calamity

Andhra Pradesh has deposited Rs 602 crore in flood relief to about four lakh people, following a deluge causing an estimated Rs 7,600 crore in damages. The Chief Minister announced that the state's relief fund received Rs 400 crore in donations, highlighting the public's enthusiastic response and trust in the government's efforts.

Andhra Pradesh has deposited Rs 602 crore as flood relief to approximately four lakh people affected by the recent deluge, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu disclosed on Wednesday. The estimated total loss from the calamity stands at Rs 7,600 crore, encompassing both public and private assets.

Naidu remarked that this deluge was more devastating than any other natural disaster he has encountered, including cyclones. He emphasized that Rs 602 crore had been directly transferred to the affected individuals' accounts as part of the relief measures.

Additionally, the Chief Minister's Relief Fund has seen significant contributions, amounting to Rs 400 crore, underscoring the enthusiastic support for the government's relief efforts. Naidu noted that this overwhelming response reflects the confidence and trust citizens have in the state administration, with donations coming from both local and international supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

