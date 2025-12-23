Left Menu

Boosting Punjab's Industrial Landscape: HMEL's Rs 2,600 Crore Expansion

HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) announces a substantial Rs 2,600 crore investment to expand its Guru Gobind Singh Refinery. This venture will establish polypropylene downstream units and fine chemical projects in Bathinda. The expansion will bolster Punjab's polypropylene production and contribute significantly to industrial growth and employment.

HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) is set to enhance its operations with a Rs 2,600 crore investment aimed at expanding activities at the Guru Gobind Singh Refinery in Bathinda. The company confirmed this move on Tuesday, highlighting plans to establish polypropylene downstream units alongside fine chemical projects, which are expected to drive industrial growth in Punjab.

HMEL's Managing Director and CEO, Prabh Das, emphasized that while the refinery already plays a crucial role in producing fuels like petrol, diesel, and gas, the new projects will further diversify its industrial pursuits. The Bathinda refinery has positioned itself as a pivotal polypropylene manufacturing hub, meeting 14% of India's demand, and aims to broaden its scope into fine chemicals with this investment.

The move, apart from enhancing production capacity, promises to generate additional employment. Punjab's Industry & Commerce Minister, Sanjeev Arora, assured HMEL of timely approvals for the expansion, highlighting forthcoming multi-fuel stations that will complement the existing infrastructure. These initiatives underscore Punjab's industrial and renewable energy ambitions.

