RPF Rescues Kidnapped Girl from Delhi-Malda Town Train

An eight-year-old girl kidnapped from Delhi was rescued by RPF personnel in Bihar's Buxar district. She was found in the Delhi-Malda Town train, and her kidnapper was arrested. The girl had been missing for a few days, and Delhi Police were involved in the search and subsequent handover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RPF personnel have successfully rescued an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Delhi a few days ago. The rescue operation took place in Bihar's Buxar district, according to an official report on Wednesday.

The girl was rescued from the Delhi-Malda Town train at Raghunathpur railway station on Tuesday. The accused kidnapper, a resident of Bihar's Samastipur district, has been arrested. Authorities revealed that she was abducted from a locality under the jurisdiction of Fatehpur Beri Police Station in Delhi.

Inspector Deepak Kumar from RPF Buxar stated that fresh input indicated the girl and the accused were on the Delhi-Malda Town train. Using photographs provided by Delhi Police, they successfully identified and rescued the girl at Raghunathpur railway station. The accused was planning to sell the girl for money, according to preliminary interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

