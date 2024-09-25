Left Menu

US and France Aim for Interim Peace Accord in Middle East

The United States and France are negotiating an interim accord to halt hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah. Cyprus' President, Nikos Christodoulides, shared this development at the U.N. General Assembly. He discussed the efforts with the leaders of Lebanon, France, and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:42 IST
US and France Aim for Interim Peace Accord in Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and France are in the process of negotiating an interim accord designed to halt hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah, Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Christodoulides expressed that while a broad agreement seems unattainable at present, an interim accord could prevent further escalation. 'This is the effort right now, especially from the United States and France,' he stated in an interview with Reuters.

Christodoulides revealed that he had conversed with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024