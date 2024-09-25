US and France Aim for Interim Peace Accord in Middle East
The United States and France are negotiating an interim accord to halt hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah. Cyprus' President, Nikos Christodoulides, shared this development at the U.N. General Assembly. He discussed the efforts with the leaders of Lebanon, France, and Israel.
Speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Christodoulides expressed that while a broad agreement seems unattainable at present, an interim accord could prevent further escalation. 'This is the effort right now, especially from the United States and France,' he stated in an interview with Reuters.
Christodoulides revealed that he had conversed with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
