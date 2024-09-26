Left Menu

Israeli Military Prepares for Potential Ground Operation in Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict with Hezbollah

The Israeli military is preparing for a potential ground operation in Lebanon as Hezbollah continues missile strikes, including the deepest yet into Tel Aviv. Israel has activated reserve brigades and intensified strikes, while the U.S. seeks a temporary cease-fire. The escalating conflict has displaced thousands and raised the death toll significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military is gearing up for a possible ground operation in Lebanon, signaling a significant escalation in its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. Israeli Army Chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi addressed troops on the northern border, emphasizing that recent airstrikes aim to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and prepare for potential ground maneuvers.

Halevi's remarks came as Hezbollah fired a missile at Tel Aviv, marking its deepest strike yet. The Israeli military has reiterated its readiness to take tougher actions, including activating two reserve brigades for northern missions. Meanwhile, a drone attack in Eilat, claimed by an Iranian-backed group, has further heightened tensions.

With nearly a year of fighting already displacing tens of thousands, hostilities have intensified following Hezbollah's rocket attacks. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged both sides to de-escalate, highlighting the disastrous consequences of a full-scale war. However, the conflict shows no signs of abating, with significant casualties and widespread displacement in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

