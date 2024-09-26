Left Menu

Maryland Neo-Nazi Sentenced to 18 Years for Plot to Attack Baltimore Power Grid

Sarah Beth Clendaniel, a 36-year-old Maryland woman, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for plotting to attack Baltimore's power grid. Clendaniel, affiliating with a neo-Nazi group, aimed to further a white supremacist agenda. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the Justice Department's commitment to countering such threats to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 03:02 IST
Maryland Neo-Nazi Sentenced to 18 Years for Plot to Attack Baltimore Power Grid
woman
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark case, Sarah Beth Clendaniel, a 36-year-old Maryland woman with ties to a neo-Nazi group, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for her involvement in a plot to attack Baltimore's power grid, according to the U.S. Justice Department and court documents. Clendaniel had planned to target five electrical substations, seeking to further a white supremacist ideology aimed at undermining American society, prosecutors revealed.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland stressed the Justice Department's determination in combating hate-fueled attacks on critical infrastructure. 'The Justice Department will continue to aggressively counter, disrupt, and prosecute those who seek to launch these kinds of hate-fueled attacks that target our critical infrastructure, endanger entire cities, and threaten our national security,' Garland stated.

Clendaniel, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, was overheard telling an associate that the successful execution of the plan would 'completely destroy this whole city.' Despite a plea for a reduced 10-year sentence due to her challenging upbringing, Clendaniel received an 18-year term. Her co-conspirator, Brandon Russell, founder of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, awaits trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024