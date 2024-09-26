Left Menu

Taipei Prosecutors Delve Deeper into Pagers Linked to Hezbollah Attack

Taiwan prosecutors have questioned four individuals in their investigation into a Taiwanese company's alleged link to deadly pager explosions in Lebanon. The explosions, reportedly orchestrated by Israel, have intensified conflict with Hezbollah. Uncertainties surround the weaponization of the pagers, triggering international inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-09-2024 07:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 07:04 IST
Taipei Prosecutors Delve Deeper into Pagers Linked to Hezbollah Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Pursuing an in-depth examination, Taiwan prosecutors have interrogated four witnesses as part of their investigation into a Taiwanese company's purported connection to fatal pager blasts in Lebanon that targeted Hezbollah.

Security sources implicate Israel in the pager detonations, though the country has not confirmed its involvement, leaving the manner and timing of the weaponization unclear. Gold Apollo of Taiwan, accused of creating the devices, and Hungary-based BAC, traced back to the pagers, have both denied manufacturing them.

In their continuing probe, Taiwan officials have questioned both current and former Gold Apollo employees. Last week, they interrogated Hsu Ching-kuang, the company's president, and Teresa Wu, Apollo Systems' sole employee. Gold Apollo has yet to provide a comment, while Reuters has been unable to obtain a response from Wu or other implicated parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024