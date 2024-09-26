Taipei Prosecutors Delve Deeper into Pagers Linked to Hezbollah Attack

Pursuing an in-depth examination, Taiwan prosecutors have interrogated four witnesses as part of their investigation into a Taiwanese company's purported connection to fatal pager blasts in Lebanon that targeted Hezbollah.

Security sources implicate Israel in the pager detonations, though the country has not confirmed its involvement, leaving the manner and timing of the weaponization unclear. Gold Apollo of Taiwan, accused of creating the devices, and Hungary-based BAC, traced back to the pagers, have both denied manufacturing them.

In their continuing probe, Taiwan officials have questioned both current and former Gold Apollo employees. Last week, they interrogated Hsu Ching-kuang, the company's president, and Teresa Wu, Apollo Systems' sole employee. Gold Apollo has yet to provide a comment, while Reuters has been unable to obtain a response from Wu or other implicated parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)