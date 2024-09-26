Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Advocates for Nationwide Caste-Based Census at India Today Conclave

Union Minister Chirag Paswan called for a nationwide caste-based census to better allocate resources for marginalized communities. Speaking at the 'India Today Conclave' in Mumbai, he also expressed confidence in the NDA's success in Bihar's 2025 assembly polls under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has made a strong case for conducting a nationwide caste-based census, arguing that the data collected will help identify and uplift marginalized sections of society.

Speaking at the 'India Today Conclave' in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president expressed confidence that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would again form the government in Bihar, where assembly polls are scheduled for late 2025.

Paswan emphasized that the Bihar assembly elections would be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, highlighting unity among NDA allies. He also reiterated his commitment to the sections of society that his party represents, particularly advocating against lateral entry recruitments in bureaucracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

