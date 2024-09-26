Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Seek to Tighten Investment Restrictions on China

Republican chair of the House select committee on China, Representative John Moolenaar, highlighted the priority of restricting U.S. investment in China to prevent funding potential national security threats and alleged human rights abuses. The initiative, facing a challenging path in Congress, gains new scrutiny with recent political developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:36 IST
U.S. Lawmakers Seek to Tighten Investment Restrictions on China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Republican Representative John Moolenaar, chair of the House select committee on China, has announced that the panel's key focus is on introducing legislation to restrict U.S. investments in Chinese businesses. Speaking at the American Enterprise Institute, Moolenaar emphasized the need to prevent supporting Chinese military ventures and alleged human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has denounced the proposed measures, accusing the U.S. of overstretching the concept of national security to target Chinese companies unfairly. The embassy vowed to protect the interests of Chinese businesses. This development indicates a potential revival of restrictive investment measures, previously removed from the Chips Act of 2022.

In August 2023, President Joe Biden issued an executive order empowering the Treasury Department to restrict investments in Chinese sectors like semiconductors and AI. However, the implementation rules are still pending. Moolenaar underscored the urgency, aiming to finalize measures by year's end. He also highlighted security risks posed by Chinese firms like ZPMC, which manufacture cranes for U.S. ports. Both ZPMC and the Chinese embassy have yet to respond to recent allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024