Left Menu

North Korea's Nuclear Ambitions Eye Post-U.S. Election Test

A South Korean lawmaker revealed that North Korea possesses enough plutonium and uranium to produce numerous nuclear weapons. The country’s spy agency sees the possibility of a nuclear test post U.S. elections. The report is seen as a message to Washington and a domestic confidence builder amid economic hardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:20 IST
North Korea's Nuclear Ambitions Eye Post-U.S. Election Test
Represtative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

North Korea has accumulated enough plutonium and uranium to potentially create numerous nuclear weapons, announced South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun on Thursday, referencing intelligence from the nation's spy agency. The agency anticipates North Korea conducting a potential seventh nuclear test after the U.S. presidential election on November 5.

In a July report, the Federation of American Scientists stated that North Korea might have produced sufficient fissile material for up to 90 nuclear warheads, though it has likely assembled around 50. Lee highlighted that North Korean state media's recent coverage of Kim Jong Un's visit to a uranium enrichment facility is likely intended to communicate with Washington ahead of the U.S. elections.

Lee, briefed by South Korea's National Intelligence Service, pointed out that the visit report could also aim to boost domestic morale amid economic struggles. Pyongyang describes its nuclear arsenal as essential for countering threats from the U.S. and allies, and as a symbol of national strength. The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly is expected to meet on October 7 to potentially amend the constitution and redefine boundaries with South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024