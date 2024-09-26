North Korea's Nuclear Ambitions Eye Post-U.S. Election Test

North Korea has accumulated enough plutonium and uranium to potentially create numerous nuclear weapons, announced South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun on Thursday, referencing intelligence from the nation's spy agency. The agency anticipates North Korea conducting a potential seventh nuclear test after the U.S. presidential election on November 5.

In a July report, the Federation of American Scientists stated that North Korea might have produced sufficient fissile material for up to 90 nuclear warheads, though it has likely assembled around 50. Lee highlighted that North Korean state media's recent coverage of Kim Jong Un's visit to a uranium enrichment facility is likely intended to communicate with Washington ahead of the U.S. elections.

Lee, briefed by South Korea's National Intelligence Service, pointed out that the visit report could also aim to boost domestic morale amid economic struggles. Pyongyang describes its nuclear arsenal as essential for countering threats from the U.S. and allies, and as a symbol of national strength. The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly is expected to meet on October 7 to potentially amend the constitution and redefine boundaries with South Korea.

