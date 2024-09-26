Taiwan Detects 29 Chinese Military Aircraft, Vows Stronger Defences
Taiwan's defense ministry announced on Thursday the discovery of 29 Chinese military aircraft around the island. The ministry emphasized its commitment to bolstering defenses as a response to China's increasing military activities.
On Thursday, Taiwan's defense ministry reported the detection of 29 Chinese military aircraft navigating the vicinity of the island.
In response to the heightened military activity from China, Taiwan has pledged to continue strengthening its defense capabilities.
The situation highlights the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China, with both sides closely monitoring military maneuvers.
