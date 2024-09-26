SA's G20 Presidency: Prioritizing Global South Interests and Sustainable Development

South Africa’s G20 Presidency, set to commence on December 1, 2024, will focus on the interests of the Global South, particularly emphasizing Africa’s developmental priorities, according to International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola. This shift in focus comes as South Africa prepares to host the G20 Summit in 2025, succeeding Brazil.

A Theme of Solidarity and Equality

Lamola announced that the overarching theme for South Africa’s G20 Presidency will revolve around solidarity, equality, and sustainable development. He emphasized that this theme aligns with the developmental aspirations of the Global South and highlights the inclusion of the African Union (AU) in the G20, which now comprises 19 member states plus the EU and AU.

The G20 operates under a Troika system consisting of the past, present, and future presidencies, currently represented by Brazil in a Global South Troika alongside India and South Africa. Lamola asserted that South Africa aims to use this platform to direct strategic efforts towards creating a more equitable and representative international order.

Building on Past Successes

In his address at the United Nations (UN), Lamola stressed the importance of building upon the successes of previous G20 presidencies held by Indonesia, India, and Brazil. He envisions that the needs and interests of developing economies, especially those in Africa, will be at the forefront of the G20 agenda.

South Africa's priorities during its presidency will include:

Accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Addressing the debt vulnerability of many countries in the Global South.

Advocating for reform of the International Financial Architecture (IFA) and Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to better meet sustainable development goals.

Combating climate change, particularly its impacts on food security in developing nations.

Addressing concerns regarding predatory mining practices by foreign entities seeking Africa’s raw materials.

Key Issues on the Agenda

The agenda will also focus on strengthening the Multilateral Trading System, industrialization, employment, inequality, food security, the blue economy, and advancements in artificial intelligence. Lamola expressed gratitude to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his emphasis on multilateralism and the reform of global governance institutions, ensuring they become more inclusive and representative.

He emphasized the importance of reviewing the first cycle of G20 presidencies, stating that this review will be crucial for ensuring effective implementation of the outcomes and momentum built by Brazil during its leadership.

Commitment to Global Solidarity

President Cyril Ramaphosa echoed Lamola’s sentiments, expressing appreciation for Brazil’s leadership in convening the G20 meetings and steering its work effectively. As South Africa steps into this critical role, it aims to foster global solidarity in addressing both current and future challenges, ensuring that the voices of developing economies are not only heard but prioritized on the international stage.

With its presidency, South Africa hopes to leave a lasting impact on global discussions surrounding sustainable development and the needs of the Global South, ensuring that these themes resonate throughout the G20 agenda in 2025.