Netanyahu Vows to Maintain Pressure on Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that Israel will persist in its military operations against Lebanon's Hezbollah until the security of northern Israeli residents is assured, enabling their safe return home.

Netanyahu expressed these intentions to reporters shortly after his arrival on U.S. soil. He is slated to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

This continuation of aggressive military posture highlights Israel's unwavering stance against Hezbollah's threats, emphasizing the importance of homeland security and the safe resettlement of displaced citizens in the northern region.

(With inputs from agencies.)