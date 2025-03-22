DHS Ends Controversial CHNV Parole Programs Amid Border Security Concerns

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has officially terminated the parole programs for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, along with their immediate family members. These programs, launched in 2022 and 2023, faced scrutiny over their effectiveness in enhancing border security.

According to DHS, individuals without legal grounds to remain in the United States following the program's termination must leave before their parole end date. The DHS attributed the decision to inefficiencies observed during a review of the CHNV parole program, which was initially implemented to bolster border security measures.

The DHS document highlighted that the parole programs traded one issue of unlawful migration at the border for complications within the interior of the United States. Work permits and protections for roughly 532,000 people are slated for termination. Concerns about fraud led to a temporary pause of the program in 2024, exposing widespread misuse of sponsor information.

