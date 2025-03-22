Trump Revokes Security Clearances of Political Adversaries

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump has withdrawn the security clearances of key political figures including former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. This development was announced in a memorandum released by the White House on Friday.

The decision also affects former President Joe Biden, further intensifying the political landscape marked by past electoral contests. Trump had contested against Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and against Harris in the previous year's election.

This action by the Republican president underscores lingering tensions and the complex dynamics of American political rivalry, suggesting a continued approach to security considerations amid partisan divides.

